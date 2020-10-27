A Powder Springs man died after his motorcycle crashed into a U-Haul truck in west Cobb on Monday night, police said.
Kwadwo Oppong Peprah, 24, was riding a red Honda motorcycle east on Macland Road toward the intersection with New Macland Road near McEachern High School just before 6 p.m. Monday night. According to Cobb Police, a white Ford U-Haul truck was traveling west on Macland road toward the same intersection, approaching the motorcycle from the opposite direction. The truck turned left into the intersection in front of the motorcycle, and the two vehicles crashed.
Peprah was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, police said. The driver of the truck was not injured.
Police are investigating the fatal crash and calling on anyone with information to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
