A Powder Springs man is facing a felony theft charge after police claim he stole a container of priority mail from the United States Postal Service.
John David Vanderhall, 64, was released from the Cobb County jail on a $6,500 bond July 19 after spending the night in custody.
He was arrested July 18 by Cobb police and charged with a single count of theft of lost or mislaid property.
Vanderhall’s July 17 arrest warrant states he loaded a container of priority mail into his red Chevrolet Silverado truck at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway and Spring Street in Austell between 7:11 p.m. and 8:11 p.m. on July 12.
The U.S. Postal Service has a location at 2847 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, near Spring Street.
Police say the stolen mail was worth more than $1,500.
