A Powder Springs man was seriously injured in a crash on I-285 Tuesday, police say.

Dominique Heyward, 33, was driving southbound on the interstate near the Atlanta Road bridge around 3:30 a.m. As he changed lanes, he collided with the rear of a Freightliner truck. 

Heyward's car then struck the median wall and came to a stop under the bridge, per a Cobb County Police Department news release. The Freightliner stopped in the left lane further down the road.

Heyward was transported to Kennestone Hospital. Troy Russell, 50, of Antwerp, Ohio, was the driver of the Freightliner and was not injured.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

