A Powder Springs man will serve life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering the mother of his three children.
Justin Lesean Cox, 41, admitted three charges including murder on July 11 when he appeared before Cobb Superior Court Judge Gregory Poole, who sentenced him to life in prison.
Cox shot dead Felicia Miller, 34, on Nov. 19, 2017.
She was his girlfriend and the couple had three children together.
Warrants show Miller was sitting in the passenger seat of a Dodge Charger parked in the driveway at 354 Pin Oak Court in Marietta when witnesses heard Cox yelling at her around 4 p.m.
A press release from the Cobb County District Attorney’s office stated Cox yelled “you’re gonna die” and “I’m going to kill you” immediately before unloading several rounds from a 9mm handgun into the victim.
Miller was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital, where she died.
Cox fled the scene, near Sandtown Road, but was arrested the next day in Atlanta.
He has remained in custody since Nov. 20, 2017 and will get credit for time served.
As well as homicide, Cox was charged with possessing a firearm during the commission of a crime, and with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
“Feelings of jealousy, insecurity and inadequacy drive acts of domestic violence,” Senior Assistant District Attorney Shepard Orlow said Tuesday.
Orlow, who prosecuted the case, said Cox decided to exercise permanent power and control over the victim by brutally killing her.
“While his acceptance of responsibility for his actions will never bring Felicia back, Cox’s guilty plea affords Felicia’s family the opportunity to begin the healing process with a sense of closure,” he said.
