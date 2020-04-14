A Powder Springs man is in jail after police said he assaulted another man with a box cutter, a baseball bat and a curtain rod in a family violence incident.
Ricardo Bernard Wilcox, 27, was arrested by Cobb County police just before midnight on April 9 at his home on Hiram Lithia Springs Road, records show, where officers said the attack occurred between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. that day.
Wilcox cut the victim’s arm with a box cutter, causing a four-inch deep laceration, according to his arrest warrant.
Wilcox also used a curtain rod and a baseball bat to assault the victim, police said, “leaving large amounts of bruising across (the victim’s) body, face and extremities.”
Officers said Wilcox also bit and hit the victim several times, causing visible teeth marks on the victim’s back and bruising on much of his body.
Wilcox also prevented the victim from leaving the house or calling for help, his warrant states.
During the incident, Wilcox damaged seven doors in the home, which is owned by another man, by kicking the doors in and striking them with the baseball bat and curtain rod, police said.
Wilcox is in the Cobb County jail without bond, considered a risk in regards to witness intimidation, committing felony crime and endangering the community, records show.
He faces five charges including two felony counts of aggravated assault with a weapon or article and one count of felony false imprisonment, per his arrest warrant and jail record.
Wilcox also faces two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and battery/family violence, records show.
