A Powder Springs man has been indicted by a grand jury on federal charges of producing, distributing, receiving and possessing child pornography.
Thomas Joseph Cwik, 31, is in the Cobb County jail without bond.
He was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Linda Walker and indicted by a federal grand jury on July 9, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia states.
“Cwik allegedly produced, distributed and collected images portraying the sexual exploitation and abuse of young children,” U.S. Attorney Byung Pak said Monday. “It is imperative that we continue to target and prosecute sexual predators who victimize children.”
Homeland Security investigator Nick Annan says Cwik allegedly victimized numerous children in the context of filming child rape.
“Homeland Security Investigations is committed to investigating and seeking prosecution of these cases as one of the agency’s highest priorities,” Annan said.
Cobb jail records show Cwik was arrested by Cobb sheriff’s officers in Paulding County on May 28, on two felony charges of child molestation and one count of aggravated child molestation.
A May 28 arrest warrant for Cwik shows those three charges relate to activity at two Powder Springs addresses spanning just over a year, between the start of May 2016 and the end of May 2017.
Police say Cwik engaged in sex acts with a nine-year-old boy during that time.
Annan said Cwik was arrested thanks to a “quick” multi-agency effort which included the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
Cwik allegedly traded child pornography online with another individual in January 2019, according to information presented in court, the U.S. Attorney's Office reports.
“Agents executed a search warrant at Cwik’s home in April 2019 and found multiple digital devices containing hundreds of images and videos of child pornography,” the July 22 release states. “They also discovered that Cwik allegedly engaged in sex acts with a minor child in Cobb County, Georgia and captured his sexual abuse of that child on two videos taken on each instance of abuse.”
Anyone with information about this case, including victims, is asked to contact the Paulding Sheriff’s juvenile investigations division on 770-445-6105 or Homeland Security Investigations on 404-346-2831.
The case, being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill Steinberg, is part of a nationwide initiative called Project Safe Childhood which was set up in 2006 to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.