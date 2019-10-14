A 50-year-old Powder Springs man has been indicted on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of children, after police claimed to have found 10 explicit pornographic images of pre-pubescent girls on his work computer.
Robert Alan McCann was indicted by a grand jury in the Cobb County Superior Court on Oct. 10, records show.
He was arrested and booked into the Cobb County jail, subject to a $20,000 bond, on Aug. 23, 2018, according to jail records, which show he was released on bond a few hours later.
Police said the juvenile pornography was found on McCann’s work computer in Smyrna around 7:45 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2017.
Police said McCann had 10 thumbnail images of naked pre-pubescent girls, including infants and toddlers, in exposing positions.
Some of the images also featured adults, McCann’s arrest warrant states.
