A Powder Springs man has been sentenced to prison after he was convicted of molesting a 12-year-old girl, Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady announced Tuesday.
Melbin Jeovany Perez, 44, was sentenced to 20 years, seven to be served in prison and the remainder to be served on probation, prosecutors said. Perez was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard.
Prosecutors say Perez molested the girl in the early morning hours of Aug. 25, 2019. The child “immediately disclosed the abuse,” and underwent a forensic interview. Cobb Police arrested Perez the same day.
“She [the victim] courageously came into this courtroom and not only told 14 strangers what happened to her, but faced her molester too. Meanwhile, this defendant has merely made excuses and never taken responsibility for his actions,” Patricia Hull, the assistant district attorney who helped prosecute the case, said in a news release.
The child’s mother said the verdict “releases a big burden,” according to prosecutors.
Perez, a Honduran national, is required to comply with sex-offender conditions and may also face deportation, according to Broady’s office.
(2) comments
Deport this jerk!!
Do YOUR job Mr. Sheriff!!! DEPORT, DEPORT, DEPORT!!!!!
