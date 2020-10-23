A Powder Springs man has been charged in a crash that killed a Douglasville woman Monday, according to police.
David Exume, the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro that struck a Chrysler PT Cruiser on Monday, has been charged with felony vehicular homicide in the first degree, misdemeanor operating an unsafe vehicle and misdemeanor reckless driving, police said. The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office took Exume into custody Thursday night.
According to Cobb Police, Ellen J. Shoulders, 54, was driving the silver PT Cruiser out of a driveway and into Powder Springs Road when she crashed into an oncoming black Chevrolet Camaro. Shoulders turned left out of a day care driveway to travel west on Powder Springs Road and drove into the path of the eastbound Camaro, investigators said. The front of the Camaro crashed into the driver side of the PT Cruiser.
Shoulders was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital. She was later pronounced dead. A 3-year old girl was also in the PT Cruiser with Shoulders and was brought to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
After the initial collision, the Camaro crashed into a red Kia Optima in Powder Springs Road. Exume did not require medical attention. The driver of the Optima was brought to WellStar Cobb Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating the crash, and anyone with information should contact Cobb Police at 770-499-3987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.