A Powder Springs man was arrested Thursday on a single felony count of child molestation, after police said he abused a 12-year-old girl almost a decade ago.
Kevin Jajuan Day, 34, was arrested by Cobb sheriff’s deputies at his Braemore Glenn house at 8 p.m. Thursday and booked into the county jail, where he remains in custody subject to a $20,000 bond order, his jail record shows.
Police said Day pinned the 12-year-old girl on her bed and molested her, at one point getting the girl’s six-year-old brother to bring him some ice, at a Powder Springs house in the Florence Road area between June and August 2010.
“Victim stated this occurred during summer vacation when she was 12 years old, almost 13,” Day’s arrest warrant states.
