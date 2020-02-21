Extra protection for a celebrated Powder Springs Police Department K-9 has been secured through a nonprofit law enforcement foundation.
K-9 Kash, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, recently became the seventh police dog in Cobb County to receive a “streetfighter” vest from the Georgia Police K9 Foundation, which has “vested” almost 70 police dogs throughout the state since its inception, according to foundation board member Marci Viers.
She contacted the MDJ about the latest donation in Cobb of one of the lightweight, soft body armor canine vests designed especially for working law enforcement dogs.
K-9 Kash was awarded a letter of commendation for outstanding service just over a year ago after he discovered 23.5 pounds of marijuana that was subsequently taken off Cobb streets.
“The fabric in the vest helps regulate the K-9’s body temperature, keeping them comfortable and cool, and are meant to be worn for entire shifts so that our four legged officers are protected at all times,” states a news release from Viers. “K-9 officers unconditionally run into dangerous situations, regardless of whether or not a suspect could be armed with a lethal weapon. These vests are bullet resistant and shield the K-9’s vital organs during any apprehension that may involve tracking and even detaining a fleeing suspect before an officer can take full control.”
K-9 Kash’s handler is Powder Springs Officer Matthew Rook, who requested the vest, Viers said.
Other bulletproof dog vests donated locally by the foundation have gone to K-9s Athos and Bandit of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office; K-9s Jacquo, Atos and Apex of the Marietta Police Department; and K-9 Max of the Smyrna Police Department, Viers said.
Statewide, the foundation has also supplied Georgia K-9s with 20 heat alarms, 30 Narcan kits for opioid overdose situations and 15 first aid kits. Retired K-9s around the state have also received retirement plaques and assistance from the nonprofit foundation, which, in addition to its equipment donations, also organizes training for police dog handlers.
Cobb K-9s have also benefited from vests and equipment donated through different charities and nonprofits.
The Powder Springs Police Department said in a 2019 post on its public Facebook page that each K-9 vest is worth between $1,700 and $2,300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.