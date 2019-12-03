MARIETTA — Twenty years ago, five families in Powder Springs banded together to preserve their area’s semi-rural nature, pooling their money to buy the land and pay a developer to go away.
Three had an unwelcome reunion of sorts Tuesday afternoon.
Diane Quammen, Paul Paulson and Dave Conrad, who each fought that first attempt at developing their neighborhood, came to the Planning Commission’s final meeting of 2019 to fight another request that would pave the way for higher density development in their area.
In 1999, the five families bought the 25 acres in rural Powder Springs. Several years later, Robbie Malone, who owned about seven acres beside the families’ 25-acre property, sold his lot to Rebekah and Warren Willam Resh.
The Resh family asked the Planning Commission on Tuesday for approval to rezone and subdivide those seven acres off Casteel Road into four lots.
Two of the five families have since sold their stake in the land. But the three that remain — and those who have since moved to the area — say that rezoning the Reshes’ land will set a precedent of development in their community and eventually render it unrecognizable.
Lindsey Tippins, Rebekah Resh’s father, came to represent her at the hearing. He said her family outgrew the house on their land, had to move, and were trying to sell it out of financial necessity.
“I appreciate open land,” Tippins began. But the neighbors’ request to keep the land zoned such that there have to be two acres per residence, he said, was “unreasonable by today’s development standards.”
“Today an acre lot is an anomaly in Cobb County,” Tippins said.
Quammen said the Resh family, which purchased the land in 2005, did not make a good-faith effort to sell it as it is currently zoned. It was not listed online, she claims, and when she called to ask how much it cost, she was told it was $750,000 — more than three times the land she owns, which is larger.
Paulson said the request would not pass muster if not for Tippins, a state senator representing west Cobb.
“If it is his daughter’s (property), why is this guy up here? He is a famous, wealthy, connected politician,” Paulson said.
Planning commissioners were united in saying there was a win-win solution, however. If the land were only subdivided into three lots rather than four, each could have more than two acres, which would mean they wouldn’t have to change how the land was zoned and open it up to future higher density development.
Planning commissioners did not approve the Reshes’ request to rezone the land, but recommended the Board of Commissioners divide it three ways.
The Planning Commission is an appointed body that can only make recommendations. It cannot itself change how land is zoned, which is up to the county’s Board of Commissioners. But the Board of Commissioners takes the Planning Commission’s recommendation into account when it ultimately decides the fate of a particular request.
In other business, planning commissioners held a pair of developments and recommended approval of several others.
They were unanimous in their support of Embry Development Corporation’s proposal to build 49-town home units on Cooper Lake Road by Summerlin Lake.
Embry initially proposed building 62 attached, 1,800 square-foot town homes, but reduced the number to 49 after feedback from the community and planning commission.
Another development, on Canton Road about a mile south of Noonday Creek Park, was approved after it has been substantially reduced.
Attorney Garvis Sams, representing Smith Douglas Homes, said their initial proposal — which would have packed 61 town homes into about 6.5 acres — was “overreaching.” It has since been cut almost in half, to 39 detached houses.
Commissioners recommended approval of the developer’s request 3 to 1, with Commissioner Galt Porter dissenting on the grounds that it was still too dense and Fred Beloin abstaining, citing personal ties to the owner of the property.
A proposed senior development on Ebenezer Road near Addison Elementary School faced more opposition.
Resident Adrianne Clough feared its negative effect on property values and traffic. She also reiterated the concerns voiced by a representative of Cobb County School District, who said that seniors exempt from certain property taxes would negatively hit the district’s finances.
Clough said her parents benefit from a property tax exemption, but “if they moved into an expensive private community and paid HOA dues, I would expect them to contribute to the community too.”
Meanwhile commissioners held a vote on a proposed three-story hotel in Kennesaw at the intersection of Hickory Grove and Wade Green roads.
Larry Bielski, representing WS Hotels, said plans had not been completed due to other projects it was working on.
Commission Chair Judy Williams told him to have such plans ready by the commission’s February meeting, otherwise she would recommend its denial.
Porter sent the same message to another developer.
KO Management has proposed building a 20-house subdivision in Mableton just south of the intersection of Mableton Parkway and Veterans Memorial Highway. But Porter said the most recent iteration of the plans did not adequately account for commissioner feedback, and told the developer’s representative, attorney Parks Huff, there would be one final opportunity at the commission’s February meeting.
