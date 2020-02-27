Powder Springs City Council members have narrowly allowed the expansion of the Development Authority of Powder Springs, in a 3-2 vote, to increase the number of development authority directors from seven to nine.
The change, requiring an amendment to the city’s code of ordinances, was voted down at the council’s latest meeting on Feb. 17 by council members Nancy Farmer and Patricia Wisdom, but passed on the support of council members Henry Lust, Doris Dawkins and Patrick Bordelon.
It means two more people can be appointed to the development authority board as directors, and at least one of the authority board directors can be a council member.
This is in line with state rules, but until the Feb. 17 vote, Powder Springs’ ordinances prevented a City Council member from being appointed to the city’s development authority.
Per the city’s website, the authority has seven directors, all community members appointed by the council, who are assisted by Councilman Bordelon, as the authority’s council liaison, and by city employee Shaun Myers, a special projects coordinator in the economic development department, who is the staff liaison for the authority.
The development authority is tasked with enticing and retaining business in Powder Springs, promoting economic development in the city, helping with marketing and site selection, researching demographics and fast-tracking permits.
Councilwoman Farmer told the MDJ she voted against the change because having a council member on the development authority as a voting director is an “ethical violation.”
“We don’t need a member from the council on the board of directors for DAPS (Development Authority of Powder Springs),” Farmer said. “I feel like they would be influenced too much by the council and by what we want and I feel like (development authority directors) need to make their own decisions.”
Farmer said she didn’t have an issue with increasing the number of development authority directors to nine, only opposing the part of the code change allowing one of the directors to be a council member.
“It doesn’t mean (council members) will be on (the development authority board), but there’s a chance they could be appointed,” she said. “I just don’t think that’s proper.”
State law does allow city councils to appoint one council member to a development authority, and allows development authorities to have at least seven directors and up to two additional directors.
There are at least 10 development authorities in Cobb, and several include members who are also elected officials in their authority's area. Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin and Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Boyce are on the Downtown Marietta Development Authority; Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton is chair of the Downtown Smyrna Development Authority; and Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman is chair of the city's Downtown Development Authority.
Powder Springs Manager Pam Conner told the MDJ there is no intention for a council member to be appointed to the Development Authority of Powder Springs, rather that is simply a result of aligning the city’s rules with the state’s.
“The only time I foresee something like that happening is if they (authority board members) run into a situation like they did last summer,” she said, explaining that in summer 2019 Councilman Bordelon was temporarily on the development authority board because two members left, citing other commitments, leaving the board without a quorum.
“Mayor Thurman had asked Bordelon, who’s the (authority) liaison, to step in to help and he agreed,” she said.
Bordelon’s involvement was only to fill the gap until new directors could be appointed, Conner said, but she added that might have contributed to concerns, like Councilwoman Farmer’s, about potential conflicts of interest.
“The primary point or focus of the conversations at the time was having enough individuals to help us achieve or implement some of the projects, the big one being our annexation plan,” Conner said Wednesday. “We couldn’t do it with just one staff person or with just a small group without a quorum.”
Conner said two community members, outside of the City Council, were vetted as suitable new development authority board members and now that the code of ordinances has been changed they could be appointed within the next month. The appointments are voted on by the City Council, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.