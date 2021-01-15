“I’ve been living in Powder Springs for close to 30 years,” Mayor Al Thurman said on a sunny January morning, standing in Town Square in the heart of the city. “And the thing we hear from the citizens is, there’s nothing to do in Powder Springs. There’s nothing to do downtown.”
But Thurman, and his city, have a plan to change that.
As the mayor begins the first year of his second term, one of Thurman’s main goals will be carrying out the city’s downtown urban redevelopment plan, a comprehensive vision to transform the sleepy blocks around Marietta Street into a vibrant community center.
The plan’s inaugural project was the construction of Thurman Springs Park in the heart of downtown, named for the mayor himself. The $4.1 million greenspace features an amphitheater and playground, and earned the city the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Great Place Award in 2020.
“We chose to do the park, as other cities have done, as sort of the catalyst,” said Mayor Pro Tem Henry Lust. His hope is that the park will serve as a centerpiece of the redevelopment, helping to bring commercial activity to the area.
“People will come to the park, and there'll be events where people will come to the park. And if you have people, then businesses will be attracted, because they want to go where the people are,” Lust added.
Among those events was supposed to be the park’s grand opening last spring, but the celebration was scrapped as the COVID-19 pandemic intensified. The ceremony has been rescheduled for May, and Lust and Thurman hope that come this summer, the park can open up for larger gatherings.
Standing at the south end of the park, Lust pulled out a map of the area produced by the Downtown Development Authority, an independent body that is collaborating with the city on the redevelopment effort. Lust pointed north to the town’s courthouse, a single story brick structure, saying that the city plans to construct a new two-story government center, with a public parking deck, in its place.
To the west, Lust said, the development authority hopes to persuade developers to construct mixed-use buildings with retail spaces on the ground floor and apartments overhead, with a target price range in the mid-$200,000s to $300,000.
The city and the development authority are also eyeing a number of underused or vacant parcels in the surrounding blocks to add to its holdings. Property records from the Cobb County Board of Tax Assessors show the development authority already owns 17 parcels downtown, including government buildings, with an appraised value of over $4 million. The development authority also has another $3.3 million in revenue bonds available for property acquisitions.
In formulating the development authority’s plan for the city center, Thurman and the City Council visited a number of small cities around Georgia including Madison, Kennesaw and Canton, meeting with their leaders to discuss what strategies have been helpful for revitalizing their downtowns.
“We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel,” Thurman said. “A lot of cities have already used this type of concept to develop their downtown. We've looked at several of them, we've gone and talked with them, and shared ideas.
“This is not something we’re shooting from the hip on,” he added with a laugh.
He says the most important thing he’s learned in those discussions with other cities has been patience.
“It all takes time, because nothing happens overnight,” Thurman said.
Lust and Thurman were in agreement that while their plans are ambitious, they aren’t interested in trying to make Powder Springs into something that it’s not—namely, an ultra-high density area.
“We don’t want to eradicate the look and feel of Powder Springs,” Lust said, noting that he wants to maintain a “cozy village atmosphere,” and preserve as much as possible the city’s historic structures.
“Everybody always tells us they want to keep that small-town feel,” Thurman added. “That’s Powder Springs. And we don’t want to lose that.”
