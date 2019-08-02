A Powder Springs man has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of elder neglect toward a 91-year-old man who died in 2017.
Cobb Superior Court Judge Lark Ingram sentenced Landon Terrel to 10 years, with five years to serve in prison and the balance on probation, according to a release from Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes' office.
Last month, a Cobb jury found Terrel, 35, guilty of neglecting Adam Bennett, a resident of Sunrise Assisted Living Center on Johnson Ferry Road.
“This Defendant knowingly and intentionally failed to provide health care to a 91-year-old man,” Senior ADA Jason Marbutt said during Friday’s sentencing hearing. “Adam Bennett died from painful injuries. He suffered. And the person responsible for easing that suffering … did nothing.”
About 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2017, Bennett was found in his room at Sunrise with a bruised lip. He told a day-shift caregiver: “He punched me,” while motioning to his face, chest, and groin. Bennett soon became unresponsive and was rushed to WellStar Kennestone Hospital, where his injuries included facial bruising, multiple rib fractures, and a collapsed lung. He never regained consciousness and died on Aug. 18.
Evidence collected by Cobb Police detectives showed that Terrel was the only male working the overnight shift at Sunrise that night. Terrel denied hitting Bennett and insisted he saw no facial bruising when he last checked on Bennett just before his shift ended at 6 a.m. However, he told investigators that he caught Bennett as he fell out of bed the previous evening and that Bennett had banged his chest into the bed. Terrel said he checked on Bennett hourly throughout the night and that Bennett repeatedly complained of pain. Terrel admitted he repeatedly used “poor judgment” in ignoring Bennett's complaints.
Cobb’s Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Christopher Gulledge, ruled Bennett’s death resulted from blunt force trauma as a result of assault.
On July 17, after a weeklong trial and about three days of deliberations, the jury convicted Terrel of elder neglect and acquitted him of two counts of elder abuse and one count of felony murder based on abuse. The jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on the charge of felony murder based on neglect.
Two colleagues of Terrel’s testified at Friday’s sentencing that other patients had complained about Terrel. The judge also heard that Terrel had been fired from other caregiving jobs for neglecting his patients and duties. Two of Bennett’s children and his son-in-law gave emotional victim-impact testimony.
“My dad was a strong guy who had a strong heart,” said Doug Bennett, who recounted how his father called weekly to check on his son and his family. “This man knows what he did. … He took my father away.”
Dallas attorney Aaron Henrickson represented Terrel, who has remained in custody since his arrest in August 2017 and will get credit for the time he has served. Judge Ingram also ordered that Terrel not be allowed to care for any elderly persons while he is on probation.
