Powder Springs has canceled a four-day carnival set to run at Powder Springs Park from July 1 through July 4.
"Lawrence Carr, owner of Carr Carnival, and his family were involved in a car crash that recently claimed the life of his wife, while his son remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries," reads a news release issued by the city Saturday evening. "Carr initially thought that he would carry on with the carnival but informed organizers Friday that he would not be able to move forward with the event."
The company managing event preparations, Ricketts Rhodes Events, contacted other carnival companies in an attempt to schedule another carnival "but none had availability nor the capacity to mobilize in a short amount of time," the release adds. "The City of Powder Springs and Ricketts Rhodes Events express their condolences to the Carr family, their affected friends and acquaintances."
Another city event scheduled for the same weekend, SpringsFest on the 4th, is unaffected and will continue as planned.
Springsfest will begin at noon July 4 and end at 9:30 p.m. with a fireworks show. It will feature live on-stage performances, face painting, bouncy houses, game trucks, food vendors and beer and wine sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.