Each year, Springs Fest, Powder Springs’ annual July 4 celebration, would draw at least 10,000 people, said city Event Coordinator Sherry Garner.
Like other July 4 celebrations this year, the festival was canceled due to the coronavirus. But city officials didn’t want to leave residents hanging.
Saturday morning, a caravan of more than a dozen cars toured the city, tracing a path that went through each of its wards.
City council members and officials waved from cars sporting U.S. flags and red, white and blue bunting. Other vehicles in the parade were emblazoned with “Black Lives Matter.”
The city’s Independence Day celebration also included a series of videos released on Powder Springs’ social media pages.
In one video, council members Nancy Farmer and Doris Dawkins recalled their favorite July 4 memories. Dawkins said her family’s celebrations brought together the entire family and were always a two- or three-day affair.
“It was just nonstop food, fun, fellowship, family, friends and fireworks,” she said.
In another, council members Patrick Bordelon and Patricia Wisdom spoke to what “freedom” means to them.
Bordelon said the word brings to mind a series of paintings by Normal Rockwell that were inspired by the 1941 State of the Union address from President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, which outlined “four freedoms”: Freedom of speech, freedoms of worship, freedom from want and freedom from fear.
Garner said the idea of a virtual celebration was to bring the festivities directly to people’s homes.
“To me this is just what we do,” she said. “I don’t feel like we made extra effort (or) really went above and beyond. We just did what we do.”
