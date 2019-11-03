Starting next fall, Powder Springs residents won’t have to go far to get their soccer, pickleball or even futsal fix.
City and county officials broke ground this week on a $10 million sports complex set to open in August 2020.
The Westside Woods Sports Complex, to be located along Hill Road, just off state Route 278, is expected to span 22 acres, featuring a 60-yard-by-40-yard indoor soccer field and a 40,000-square-foot building with concessions, a bar, offices, conference rooms and retail spaces, according to Jon Gargis, a spokesman for the city.
Outdoor amenities will include three full-size, lighted turf soccer fields and two futsal courts that can double as pickleball courts, Gargis said. Similar to soccer, futsal is a 5-on-5 small-sided game played on a basketball-court-sized hard surface with a smaller, low-bounce ball, according to United States Youth Futsal’s website.
Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman said the development is one of many strides the city is taking to earn a pro-business reputation with developers and investors.
“This $10 million landmark opens the door for investment and development along the C.H. James Parkway corridor. It puts us on the map for world-class soccer year round, esports tournaments and events,” Thurman said. “We also look forward to the participation of city residents in local sports programs to be developed for our youth and adults.”
David and Laurie van Gelder, 17-year residents of Powder Springs, are two of the principals behind the Westside Woods project. Laurie is the owner and CEO of Westside Woods, and David its chief financial officer.
“Our kids are 15 and 11, so they’re pretty rooted in the community. Our youngest plays soccer, and we just found that this would be a great need for a lot of people in the community,” Laurie van Gelder said in a news release. “There’s always (a) need for any kind of sports — youth sports, adult sports, anything — and we know that looking around with the weather turning, (we’re) always trying to find places to play.”
Local soccer players and other sports aficionados are also looking for other amenities, David van Gelder said, adding that visitors will be able to enjoy a walking trail while their children play on the sports site, but also “grab a quick bite to eat, or grab a beer, if that’s what you’re interested in.”
Additional amenities being considered on the site include a fitness center and a physical therapy provider, the release states.
“Powder Springs has been very good to us, and we wanted to give something back to the community,” David van Gelder said. Rather than turn these 22 acres into something that may not necessarily be as nice as a soccer park, we decided to buy this land and build a soccer park for this area. We think it’s going to be very suitable for this area, we think it’s going to help the area continue to grow, (and) I think it’s going to be very good for businesses in this area.”
Attendees at this week’s event included Cobb Travel & Tourism President and CEO Holly Quinlan, Cobb Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sharon Mason, Cobb Commission Chairman Mike Boyce, Cobb Economic Development Manager Michael Hughes and representatives from the office of U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville.
“We are just as excited to become a part of the business community here and be your partners,” Stephanie Gabbert, chief operating officer for Westside Woods, said, addressing the guests. “We’re very excited that you’re here, because we want everybody else to grow, too, and be partners with you.”
While soccer will be a big part of the sports complex, Gabbert said the facility will also welcome other sports, events and outside groups.
“We just want to be part of the community. I think part of David and Laurie’s reason for doing this is they want to help contribute to a healthy community — it’s not just about soccer or sports,” Gabbert said. “We want to have an experience where the whole family can be involved — little kids, grandma and grandpa, mom and dad, and be happy in that space.”
For more information on Westside Woods, visit westsidewoodsllc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.