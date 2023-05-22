From left, Powder Springs City Councilman Dwayne Green and Councilwoman Doris Dawkins, Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman, Powder Springs Councilwoman Patricia Wisdom, Councilman Patrick Bordelon and Mayor Pro Tem Henry Lust break ground at the site of the city's new municipal building on Monday, May 22.
Construction is already underway on the 6.3-acre property the city of Powder Springs sold to Atlanta-based developer Novare Group for a combination of apartments and commercial space, part of the officials' efforts to revitalize the city's downtown.
Jake Busch
jbusch@mdjonline.com
Cobb and Powder Springs officials break ground at the site of the city's new municipal building on Monday, May 22.
Mayor Al Thurman and construction officials break ground on the new Powder Springs City Hall in downtown Powder Springs on Monday, May 22.
About 50 people were in attendance for the groundbreaking at the site of Powder Springs' new city hall, expected to be completed sometime around the end of July 2024.
POWDER SPRINGS — When the vision for a revitalized downtown Powders Springs started coming together, the Olympics were in Atlanta.
Fast forward more than 25 years, and Mayor Al Thurman and the City Council have broken ground on a new City Hall, part of a $12 million project that will bring all city staff under one roof.
A mixed-use development is being built where City Hall once stood, while the new City Hall will connect to an existing building on Jackson Way Extension that city Manager Pam Conner said is underutilized.
That building, which houses the Powder Springs Municipal Court, will also undergo renovations.
The project will produce a 27,000-square-foot complex for the city government in addition to a two-level, 120-space parking deck.
The city aims for the new City Hall to be completed by the end of July 2024, Conner added.
City spokesman Jon Gargis said the new facility will be funded by a variety of sources — revenue bonds, federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, 1% sales tax funds, and capital funds.
Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid was in attendance for the groundbreaking. She praised city officials for their work in revitalizing the downtown.
“Thank you for just continuing to do the great work that I always see when I’m in Powder Springs,” Cupid said, “and know that the county is always a supporter of your work in making Cobb a better place and Powder Springs a better place.”
Construction is already underway across Pineview Drive where the previous City Hall stood.
There, Atlanta-based developer Novare Group is in the process of building more than 200 apartments and 5,000 square feet of commercial space.
The city sold the 6.3-acre property to the developer in June of 2021 for $3.5 million. Shortly after the sale of the land, Mayor Al Thurman said more residential options in the city’s downtown would help put Powder Springs on the map, bringing in new customers to sustain the local businesses downtown.
One new business downtown of note, the Skint Chestnut Brewing Company, opened last July.
Across the Jackson Way Extension from Thurman Springs Park, a new City Hall is the logical next step in the revitalization of the city’s downtown, said Thurman, the park’s namesake.
“I just think this is going to be more icing on the cake. Obviously the park was a centerpiece, it’s just part of a plan coming together,” Thurman said. “This new City Hall overlooking the park is a piece of the whole plan that we’re trying to put together. We want to make to make Powder Springs a destination certainly where people can live, work and play.”
