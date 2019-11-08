Powder Springs is to become the fourth city in Cobb County to offer live and on-demand viewing of its public meetings through a new agreement that council members approved a year’s funding for.
The Powder Springs City Council approved a resolution for the agreement at its regular meeting Nov. 4, allocating $799 for Powder Springs company LifeStream LLC to set up the service, and another $399 in monthly installments for an initial one-year term of streaming.
This means people who can’t make it in person to the council’s meetings can still see how the members voted and hear what they said, by either watching the live feed on the internet or on-demand at a later date.
It’s expected the city will have its new viewing service up and running before the end of the year.
“The services provided by LifeStream would allow the city to stream council meetings, town hall meetings, special events, and other community events live and archived for on-demand viewing,” city documents state. “Such services would benefit the city’s citizens by giving easy and convenient access to public information which would serve the health, safety and public welfare of the citizens.”
Already, the cities of Marietta, Kennesaw and Smyrna provide public video of their meetings, either live on television and/or the internet as well as on-demand.
This is something Cobb County also does, with its own Cobb TV cable channel.
Acworth and Austell do not video their meetings, but they do record audio that can be requested by the public, the cities’ clerks told the MDJ Friday.
