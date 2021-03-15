The luck of the Irish doesn’t appear to be working on Mother Nature this year. Weather forecasters are predicting severe thunderstorms Wednesday night, the evening of St. Patrick’s Day.
Though rainy weather is expected over the next three days, Wednesday night and Thursday morning present the highest risk of severe weather in Cobb County, according to Ty Vaughn, a meteorologist with the Peachtree City office of the National Weather Service.
Vaughn said Georgians in the western part of the state, from Rome to metro Atlanta all the way down to Columbus, can expect widespread thunderstorms Tuesday as well.
There is potential for damaging wind and severe hail and tornados. Metro Atlanta could see about three inches of rain from Tuesday through Thursday, which also creates the risk of flooding, Vaughn said. He recommends people stay safe by keeping indoors.
Between the risks posed by COVID-19 and thunderstorms, “it definitely does not look like a good night to go out,” Vaughn said.
People living in flood-prone areas should take precautions, he added. Avoid driving through standing water and beware of flooding in washed out roads. Have a plan for where to go should you encounter unsafe weather.
“It's definitely something that we are taking very seriously,” Vaughn said of the storms, “and it's looking more and more likely that some parts of Georgia are going to see severe weather. This is just spring in Georgia.”
