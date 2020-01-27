Potential cases of coronavirus in Georgia are being investigated by the state health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Georgia Department of Public Health issued a news update Monday, reiterating that no cases of the virus have been confirmed in Georgia, but patient information has been received from healthcare providers in the state about potential cases.
“The situation could change as additional patients are evaluated,” the state department said in the release. “This is a fluid situation where numbers will change and may not reflect the level of risk to the general public, which at this time remains low.”
The state health department said it will not disclose how many patients are being tested for coronavirus, but it will make the public aware if cases are confirmed locally.
Coronavirus can cause mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses, like the common cold, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Symptoms can include a runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever and a general feeling of being unwell. In humans, the virus can also cause pneumonia or bronchitis, more commonly in infants, older adults, people with weak immune systems and those with heart or lung disease.
This latest strain of coronavirus, which is making headlines around the world, started in Wuhan, a city in China. More than 1,000 cases have been confirmed in China, and other cases have been confirmed in the United States as well as in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Australia, Cambodia, Canada, France, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, Thailand, Korea and Vietnam.
Advice about preventing the spread of coronavirus is much the same as advice about preventing the cold and flu, according to the CDC and state health department.
“Wash your hands regularly, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, and stay away from people who are sick,” the health department said. “If you’ve traveled from Wuhan City, China into the U.S. and you have symptoms of coronavirus (runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever, a general feeling of being unwell), seek advice from your health care provider. If you don’t have a health care provider, contact your local health department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.