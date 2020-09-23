For the second consecutive week, the University of Georgia has experienced a sharp decline in the number of positive tests of COVID-19 reported by faculty, staff and students — while participation in on-campus surveillance testing has reached a new high.
According to a release from the university, a total of 163 positive tests were reported for the period of Sept. 14 – 20. Of those, 153 were students and 10 were staff members. No faculty members reported positive tests. The positivity rate at UGA’s surveillance testing site, where 1,974 tests were administered, dropped to 3.55%.
“Obviously, this downward trend is what you want to see,” Dr. Garth Russo, executive director of the University Health Center and chair of UGA’s Medical Oversight Task Force is quoted in the release. “It demonstrates that the decrease we saw last week was not an anomaly: quite the contrary, even more individuals were tested, yet our numbers continued to decline. We must continue to work together to maintain this momentum and flatten the curve. Now is not the time to relax on best practices.”
Meanwhile, Cobb County reported one new coronavirus-related death Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. That ends a three-day streak with no new deaths reported in the county.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|9/23
|Change
|Cases
|19,283
|+109
|Hospitalizations
|1,731
|+10
|Deaths
|422
|+1
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|9/23
|Change
|Cases
|309,678
|+1,577
|Hospitalizations
|27,749
|+259
|Deaths
|6,773
|+98
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
