A silver lining has emerged from the recent vandalism of the popular Big Little Chickens mural in downtown Marietta, with support, paint and money for repairs donated to artist Lindsey O’Shields.
The mural, on a wall of Park West Vintage at 17 Whitlock Avenue, had a brown line spray painted across it, as well as some wording to do with the coronavirus pandemic, the MDJ learned.
It happened overnight on Saturday, April 18, the Marietta Arts Council believes, because the damage was reported to members the next morning, who assessed it and called police.
“We met with MPD (Marietta Police Department) on Sunday, and they have had a car stationed in that back parking lot,” Marietta Arts Council Secretary Stokes O’Shields said. “Local businesses are checking their security cameras to see if they have any footage that can help in the investigation.”
Artist Lindsey O’Shields, who lives in Marietta, is waiting for a dry spell in the weather to finish repairing the mural she created in 2018, as one of 11 downtown Marietta murals installed for the inaugural Mountain to River TrailFest.
She told the MDJ this is the first time she’s had to repair a defaced mural, and the experience has left her humbled by the community’s support.
Lindsey O’Shields said she was donated paint by Integrity Paint and Supply on Roswell Road, and given money from a community member to purchase spray paint also needed for the repair.
Dozens of residents have commented on social media about the mural being defaced, with many stating it is one of their favorite public art pieces.
“If anything, it’s just showing how sweet our community is,” Lindsey O’Shields said of the public’s reaction. “It’s been nothing but positive.”
Phillip Cannon, a Marietta engineer, was passing the mural when the MDJ visited this week, and said he cycles past it almost every day.
“I actually stopped when I saw it,” Cannon said of the brown line spray painted across the mural. “They defaced a really good mural. They wrote something about coronavirus at the end that I don’t recall specifically, it wasn’t anything incredibly jaded or offensive, but it referenced coronavirus.”
Lindsey O’Shields said the line painted across her mural spanned about 25 to 30 feet, “from the first image to the last.”
“I know these are public pieces and for them to last more than a year makes me happy,” she said of her murals. “So if we have to just paint over one it won’t kill me, but this one (Big Little Chickens) is fixable and it makes people happy.”
Stokes O’Shields said the Marietta Arts Council regularly conducts polls about public artworks, and Big Little Chickens is continually voted a favorite.
“The Big Little Chickens mural is beloved by our local community, and has received attention from the greater metro Atlanta public art community,” he said. “Referencing the history of the building, which used to be a feed and seed store, everyone loves that sassy baby chicken as he begins to walk away from his parents, who are so big, all we see are parts of their bodies. It’s fun and interactive, and adds to the joyful identity of Marietta Square.”
Stokes O’Shields said the community, for the most part, treats Marietta’s public art with respect. Marietta Square’s bustling nightlife usually helps dissuade vandals, he said, but “this type of thing can and will happen again in the future.”
He said no other Marietta murals were recently defaced, and that more public art installations are planned for the city in coming months, including some set to open as part of the abridged Mountain to River TrailFest on May 9.
