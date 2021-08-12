It was “Popsicles in the Park” Saturday at Henry Park as children partook in activities ranging from riding and reading to bubble-blowing and chalk-drawing. The event, designed to promote literacy and youth reading, was sponsored by Marietta City Schools’ Emily Lembeck Early Learning Center with help from the Kiwanis Club of Marietta. The club had several volunteers on hand to staff each activity station. Participating children had their ticket punched at each of six stations and once all six were complete, they could redeem their ticket for a free book — and, of course, a popsicle.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
MDJ News Updates
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Press Releases
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
State/Regional
Today's Weather
Wind: W @ 4mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 4mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 4mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 93°
UV Index: 10 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 88°
Heat Index: 94°
UV Index: 10 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 89°
Heat Index: 95°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 89°
Heat Index: 96°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 88°
Heat Index: 94°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 92°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 4mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 4mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 3mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.