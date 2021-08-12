It was “Popsicles in the Park” Saturday at Henry Park as children partook in activities ranging from riding and reading to bubble-blowing and chalk-drawing. The event, designed to promote literacy and youth reading, was sponsored by Marietta City Schools’ Emily Lembeck Early Learning Center with help from the Kiwanis Club of Marietta. The club had several volunteers on hand to staff each activity station. Participating children had their ticket punched at each of six stations and once all six were complete, they could redeem their ticket for a free book — and, of course, a popsicle. 

