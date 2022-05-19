CUMBERLAND -- Pope put on a clinic at the plate, in the field and on the mound as it swept Allatoona to claim the Class AAAAAA state championship at Truist Park on Thursday.
The Greyhounds won Game 1 10-0 in six innings and Game 2 9-2 to claim the fifth state title in program history. It was the first championship since 2018 and the first under coach Chris Turco, who took over the program from longtime mentor Jeff Rowland this season.
"I didn't expect (to win) this way," he said. "But our guys have hit the ball well all playoffs and we got hot at the right time."
Pope (33-7) split the season series with the Buccaneers (35-6). Region 6AAAAAA was decided on a differential of three runs and both teams dominated in the playoffs. Most people in the Cobb County baseball community expected this to be a close series, potentially lasting three games, but the Greyhounds made sure that wasn't the case.
In two games they had nine extra base hits -- six triples and three doubles. Six of them came in Game 2, and many came at key moments when the game was still in doubt.
Carson Kerse got Pope on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning after he tripled and scored on an errant throw. The lead became 2-0 in the second after Cooper Orr doubled and came home on a balk. A leadoff triple in the third by Kent Schmidt and an RBI on a safety squeeze by Heath Owen made it 3-0.
In the bottom of the third, Allatoona threatened to cut into its deficit. With the bases loaded and two outs, starting pitcher Jack Butler struck out Michael Barron to end the threat and let out a scream as he came off the diamond and into the waiting arms of his teammates who had streamed out of the dugout.
"There were a couple of tense moments there, but (pitching coordinator Matt Liedberg) said don't worry about it, he's got this," said Turco, whose team went 8-0 in the playoffs and won 23 of its last 24 games. "We have confidence in Jack and he came through."
Pope added three more in the top of the fourth, highlighted by an RBI single by Kerce, but it certainly wasn't his only highlight of the inning. A bigger one came in the bottom half.
Allatoona scored its first run of the series when an RBI single by Jackson McElvy brought home Ethan Crawley. The Buccaneers loaded the bases again with two out. Pope brought in Tyler Urowsky in relief to face Allatoona's hottest hitter in the playoffs, Aiden Jolley. The Bucs catcher hit a smash deep in the hole at short, Kerce went to his right, snagged the ball two steps into left field and then fired and accurate throw to get Jolley by two steps and end the inning.
"We knew Urowsky has a good slider," Turco said. "We felt it was a good matchup. It was the exact same scenario we brought him in against Evans, and I gave him the ball and said, 'You've been here before, go get 'em,'"
As for Kerce's play?
"He's a big-league defender," Turco said. "He made a big-league play."
The Greyhounds extended their lead with three more runs in the sixth on a triple by Dawson Campbell and an RBI triple by Cody McGill.
Campbell finished the doubleheader 4-for-7 with two RBIs, Schmidt was 3-for-7 with a double and two triples, Kerce went 4-for-9 with a double, two triples and three RBIs, and Orr finished 4-for-5 with a double.
"Have you ever seen a team make every single play and hit like nine triples? They knocked the teetotal out of the ball," said Allatoona coach Keith Hansen, whose squad was making their second state finals appearance and first since 2018. "They did a great job. When you are trying to win a state championship you have to hit the baseball and they did (Thursday)."
Game 1 would not prove to be as competitive. Campbell, who was the lone remaining player from Pope's state runner-up team in 2019, took the ball and pitched a six inning, complete-game shutout. He allowed only three hits, struck out eight and never let a Buccaneer runner get past second base.
The Greyhounds took control in the third inning when they sent 11 batters to the plate to go up 5-0. Campbell had an RBI single and Kerce followed with an RBI triple to right. It was a popular spot as Pope continued to hit shots in the gap and to the warning track on the right side of the field taking advantage of all the extra space in the outfield of a major league ballpark.
"We knew dimensions were going to play a factor," Turco said about playing in the home of the Atlanta Braves. "We just kept hitting them in the right spots."
A Kerse fourth-inning double and a triple by Schmidt highlighted another three-run inning. Leading 9-0 heading to the bottom of the sixth, Jack Myers brought the first game to an early end with an RBI single to right.
Game 1 was the first time Allatoona had been 10-run ruled in more than four seasons and it was only the third time in the last decade.
McElvy finished the night 3-for-6 with two RBIs for the Bucs. Jolley was 2-for-7 with a double, Barron was 2-for-5 with a double and Sutton went 3-for-6.
