The Pope High School varsity football team has suspended activities after a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said.
The Department of Public Health confirmed the positive case among the Pope football program, according to Cobb County School District spokesperson Eric Rauch.
"DPH has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 on the Pope HS football team,” Rauch said in a statement to the MDJ. “The team will not meet until contact tracing protocols have been completed. Once the contact tracing is complete, it is our expectation that the team will resume activities.”
The Greyhounds downed Wheeler High School 28-21 on Friday night. The district did not specify if the infected person participated in the game or tested positive before the matchup.
Pope, located in east Cobb, is slated to take on Kennesaw Mountain High School on Friday. As of Monday, that matchup is still scheduled to take place, Pope officials told the MDJ.
Since July 1, Cobb schools have reported 382 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff. The district’s high school students are still learning remotely until Nov. 5, the Thursday after Election Day, but athletics have continued this fall as students learn from home.
While high school students are learning remotely, the district is not publishing the number of COVID-19 cases reported at individual schools.
The district is reporting COVID-19 cases at its middle schools, where students returned for face-to-face classes beginning last week, and elementary schools, where students returned for in-person classes beginning Oct. 5. As of Monday, the district reported active COVID-19 cases at nine elementary schools and six middle schools.
