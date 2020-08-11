Free COVID-19 testing is available at pop-up sites this week at different locations.
The testing is provided through Cobb-Douglas Public Health and CORE, or Community Organized Relief Effort.
Pre-registration is preferred, but not required at these locations by visiting www.CDPHcovid19testing.org.
These locations in Cobb County will be open:
Thursday, Aug. 13
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy
Austell, GA 30168
1-7 p.m.
Saturday, August 15
Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral
212 Riverside Parkway
Austell, GA 30168
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cobb-Douglas Public Health is continuing to provide free testing at Jim Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW near Marietta. No doctor referral is needed. Hours are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Starting Thursday, hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To make an appointment to be tested, visit: www.CDPHcovid19testing.org.
