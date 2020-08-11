Jim Miller testing
In this March photo, cars line up at the COVID-19 testing center at Jim Miller Park.

 Staff

Free COVID-19 testing is available at pop-up sites this week at different locations.

The testing is provided through Cobb-Douglas Public Health and CORE, or Community Organized Relief Effort.

Pre-registration is preferred, but not required at these locations by visiting www.CDPHcovid19testing.org.

These locations in Cobb County will be open:

Thursday, Aug. 13

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy

Austell, GA 30168

1-7 p.m.

Saturday, August 15

Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral

212 Riverside Parkway

Austell, GA 30168

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cobb-Douglas Public Health is continuing to provide free testing at Jim Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW near Marietta. No doctor referral is needed. Hours are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Starting Thursday, hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To make an appointment to be tested, visit: www.CDPHcovid19testing.org.

