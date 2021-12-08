Thomas Sherrer, Jr., co-owner and pharmacist in charge of Poole’s Pharmacy, was named the 2021 Marietta Citizen of the Year on Wednesday.
The award was announced at the Cobb Area Council of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce's monthly meeting at the Hilton Marietta Hotel & Conference Center.
Prior to the pandemic, Sherrer provided flu vaccines at every school with the Marietta School District so staff would have convenient access to the vaccine. The chamber called him a trusted and respected member of the Marietta community, but said during the pandemic his compassion and dedication to Marietta and the school system became clear.
As soon as the COVID-19 vaccine first became available, Sherrer called his customers, worked with their schedules, counseled hesitancy and came up with a system so no vaccine would be wasted. Through Poole’s Pharmacy, Sherrer was ready and willing to ensure that all teachers and staff who were able and willing to get the vaccine were vaccinated as soon as feasible. Within days of educators being eligible, Sherrer and the Poole’s staff were working with MCS to plan and implement vaccine clinics located at Marietta High School. What began as an initial clinic for MCS staff would soon become an ongoing partnership of MCS vaccine events for staff, students and members of the Marietta community.
When children 12 and older were able to get the vaccine, he was right back at it – helping parents with the decision and getting back to the schools to help administer the dose. The chamber said in a time where it is vital to keep our community safe and educated about their options, Sherrer has done everything he can to make sure his fellow citizens are informed and vaccinated. Sherrer has consistently worked to support and ensure the health and wellness of his community, tirelessly dedicating himself to making Marietta a safer place for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.