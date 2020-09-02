ATLANTA - President Donald Trump has opened up a lead on Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Georgia, according to the first poll released since last week’s Republican National Convention.
In a survey of 500 likely Georgia voters conducted by Landmark Communications for Atlanta’s WSB-TV, Trump led Biden 47.9% to 40.5%. Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen received the support of 9.3% of the respondents.
A series of earlier Georgia polls had shown Trump and Biden in a dead heat, with their support within those polls’ margin of error. The Landmark poll’s margin of error was 4.4%.
Trump held a decisive lead among older voters participating in the poll, with 56.3% of voters ages 65 and older preferring Trump to 36.5% for Biden.
Biden held a narrower lead over Trump among the youngest voters, with 42.9% of voters ages 18 to 39 supporting Biden to 36.9% for Trump.
In the middle-aged group, voters ages 40 to 64, Trump led Biden 47.7% to 42.1%.
Trump was the overwhelming favorite among white voters in Georgia, 70.8% to 21.3% for Biden. Biden drew an even larger majority of Black voters’ support, 78.1% to 6.9% for Trump.
Broken down by gender, Trump held a huge lead among Georgia men, 53.5% to 33.5% for Biden. Biden held a narrower lead among women, 46.5% to 43.1%.
The poll was conducted Aug. 29-31, two to four days following the end of the Republican convention.
