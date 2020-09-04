Part of Polk Street will be closed for about five hours starting at 5 p.m. today for the Marietta High School football game, Marietta Police Department reported.
Polk Street will be closed at Marietta Middle School between Walthall Street and Cleburn Avenue from 5-10 p.m. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.
Drivers are advised to avoid Polk Street and use Whitlock Avenue or Maple Avenue as alternate routes.
