Polk Street residents in Marietta will be getting some new neighbors.
The City Council unanimously approved last week a plan to build a community of 27 detached, single-family homes on 6.6 acres off Polk Street between Mountain View and Burnt Hickory roads. The neighborhood, planned by Marietta-based Elliott Homes, will be called the Cottages at Keeler Woods and have a density of about 4.1 units per acre.
Attorney Adam Rozen, who represented Elliott Homes, said that density is lower than the city’s planning documents call for.
The same site saw a different developer try to build a more densely packed neighborhood earlier this year. InLine Communities LLC first proposed building 57 homes at that location, then brought that number down to 46, then again to 37, but ultimately withdrew its rezoning plans after neighbors cried foul.
This time around, two residents spoke out against the plan.
Retiree Larry Wills said the plan is an improvement, but that does not mean it is good.
“This is a lot better than previous, but it’s still going to look like a bunch of almost-connected town homes, and it’s not going to fit into the residential pattern over there.”
Analyst Jane Isenbletter, whose Mountain View Road home will be across from the new neighborhood’s sole entrance, said she does not think people will want to pay from the high $600,000s to high $700,000s to live in the homes. The homes will have a minimum of three bedrooms and a minimum square footage of 2,200 square feet.
“My main concern is that they’re not going to sell for anywhere near this, they’re going to sit empty,” Isenbletter said. “It’s going to be another one of those developments that just has one or two houses on it, and the rest of it’s empty. That’s going to kill my market value, plus, this is going tobe right at the very end of my driveway. I have a two-and-a-half year old daughter, everyone who drives down Mountain View Road knows it’s a very narrow street. … I’m basically going to have a main street for a neighborhood 20 or 30 feet from my house. And I don’t think I’ll ever be able to sell my house for what I paid for it.”
Councilman Johnny Walker, whose ward the project will go in, said he thinks the neighborhood will be a good fit.
“We’ve come a long way on this property,” he said. “It started out that somebody wanted to put a 175-unit apartment complex, and that didn’t really get very far. Then 57 homes, 47, 37. I think it’s going to be a positive thing for this area, and I do believe everybody’s home values will go up. I’m in the real estate business, and I know what that does when you have a nice development right there next to you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.