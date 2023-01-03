The 16-year-old who died after falling into a partially frozen lake in Kennesaw last week has been hailed as a hero by his family, who said he died after trying to save a friend from the icy waters.
The teen who died was identified as Koren Troy Brooks on social media, where his aunt paid tribute to him.
Brandy Wells, Brooks’ aunt, called her nephew a hero on Facebook, sharing a GoFundMe page she created to benefit her sister.
“On behalf of my Sister and family, we encourage and appreciate everyone's support in aiding with a proper funeral & relocation of koren the HERO!” Wells wrote.
As of late afternoon Tuesday, the fundraiser had raised nearly $16,000.
Brooks was a junior at Kennesaw Mountain High School, according to Wells.
A Kennesaw Police Department report provides new details about the sequence of events which led to Brooks’ death on Wednesday, Dec 28.
A KPD officer who was first on scene wrote that he arrived at Ellison Lake off Cobb Parkway around 5:10 p.m. There, he observed a juvenile male clinging to broken ice and calling for help about 25 yards from the shoreline.
After removing police gear, the officer carefully ventured out onto the ice, making it about 15 yards before it began cracking.
“It was apparent to me the ice would not hold my weight any further, due to the cracking sounds that could be heard,” the KPD officer wrote.
By that point, another officer and a sergeant had retrieved a garden hose from a nearby townhome. The officers on the shore threw the hose to the KPD officer, who in turn threw it to the juvenile, and he was pulled onto the ice and back to the shore.
That juvenile, also 16, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and survived.
Once out of the water, the juvenile told police another juvenile male, Brooks, was still in the water. The KPD officer ventured back out onto the ice, “to about the same spot as before,” before the ice cracked, and the officer fell in the water.
“I quickly attempted to locate the missing juvenile but was unable to continue, due to the cold water. The temperature of the water, immediately took my breath away and made it difficult for me to swim and continue searching,” the KPD officer wrote. “The other officers were able to pull me back up onto the ice, utilizing the hose and I made it back to the shoreline.”
Cobb Fire arrived on scene shortly thereafter and began rescue operations. The fire department previously said that Brooks was not pulled from the water until about 6:50 p.m., roughly an hour and 40 minutes after the first officers arrived on scene. Surface water temperatures at Ellison Lake were recorded as low as 28 degrees, and rescuers were in the water for up to an hour and 20 minutes. One rescuer was taken to the hospital for hypothermia treatment, and another suffered abrasions during rescue efforts.
Another officer, in their report, described speaking with three other juveniles who witnessed the entire incident. All three told the officer that Brooks and the other juvenile had been playing on the ice, and that Brooks had returned to the shore when the other juvenile fell into the water. Brooks, they said, had gone back out onto the ice to help him, but then fell through it himself, and never came back up.
Rescuers attempted to resuscitate Brooks on the bank of the lake before transporting him to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Cobb Fire said last week.
The incident occurred after the Christmas weekend, which saw days of freezing temperatures. By Wednesday, however, temperatures had climbed, and reached the mid-50s by that afternoon.
On the GoFundMe page, Wells called Brooks “a true wonder, a quiet and brilliant kid,” and “someone whose bright, beautiful eyes and charming smile would light up a room.”
“He was a gamer, creative artist, and a lover of music, in fact he would teach himself on his acoustic guitar,” Wells wrote. “He once mentioned to me he planned on being a musician for the opening of music to games.”
Added Wells, “At this time in his Mother's and family life is where we need to reflect, and be together in love and prayer.”
