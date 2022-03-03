Danny Colon

Danny Colon

 Cobb County Sheriff's Department

A Woodstock man has been charged with raping a six-year-old, according to a warrant for his arrest.

Danny Colon, 39, was arrested on Feb. 25 for crimes he allegedly committed at his Kennesaw apartment between Nov. 7, 2015, and Oct. 1, 2016.

Colon denied all allegations made against him through his attorney, according to the police report.

Colon faces a felony charge for aggravated child molestation, among other charges.

Colon remains in Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bail as of Thursday.

