Tom Murphy, a neighbor on Cooper Lake Court, said he woke up to firefighters in the yard next door to his after a house fire at 4060 Cooper Lake Court left one woman dead and a man injured early Friday morning.
Smyrna fire officials talk outside the home at 4060 Cooper Lake Court, where a fire early Friday morning left a woman dead and a man hospitalized.
Jake Busch
jbusch@mdjonline.com
Tom Murphy, a neighbor on Cooper Lake Court, said he woke up to firefighters in the yard next door to his after a house fire at 4060 Cooper Lake Court left one woman dead and a man injured early Friday morning.
Jake Busch
jbusch@mdjonline.com
A house fire at 4060 Cooper Lake Court early Friday morning left a woman dead and a man hospitalized.
Jake Busch
jbusch@mdjonline.com
A house fire at 4060 Cooper Lake Court early Friday morning left a woman dead and a man hospitalized.
A house fire in Smyrna early Friday morning left one woman dead and a man hospitalized.
Smyrna firefighters were dispatched to the house at 4060 Cooper Lake Ct. around 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to Division Chief Thomas Bates, spokesperson for the Smyrna Fire Department.
According to Bates, crews arrived to heavy smoke and fire conditions at the home and found one victim dead in a bedroom, while the other was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Tom Murphy, who has been living in the house next door since 2003, said the two people who lived in the home were siblings who had also lived on the street since the early 2000s.
"Both ailing ... very kind people, they've been here 17 years," Murphy said. "The whole cul-de-sac knew 'em, and we'd help 'em out with trash and getting their mail."
Murphy said he was not awoken by sirens, though his neighbor a few houses down, Zac O., who requested his last name be withheld, told the MDJ he was already awake when police arrived to the home around 12:30 a.m.
Neither Murphy nor Zac thought it was a fire, they said, because there were no flames visible from the outside of the house.
Zac said the police were first to arrive at the scene and got the man away from the house before firefighters arrived.
Murphy said there were three cats who also lived in the home and that two died in the fire. Zac is now looking after the third cat, a ginger named Lily.
Murphy said neighbors knew the brother and sister, who he noted spent most of their time inside the house.
"Everybody's just talking, how sad it is," Murphy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.