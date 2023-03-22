Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens is now the highest-paid sheriff in metro Atlanta's four most populous counties, thanks to a $25,000 pay raise approved by the Georgia General Assembly.
With the raise, Owens will now make $195,000, more than that of sheriffs in Fulton ($189,000), Gwinnett ($193,000) and DeKalb ($153,000), according to DeAnna Harris, Owens’ lobbyist
State Sen. Michael "Doc" Rhett, D-Marietta, initially proposed a $50,000 raise for Owens in Senate Bill 104.
The revised bill halved that proposal, and the Georgia House of Representatives passed it on March 14, followed by the Senate on March 20.
After Cobb Republicans in the legislature raised questions about the size of the proposed raise a few weeks ago, legislators began to discuss a compromise, along with Owens.
All Cobb legislators in attendance for the House and Senate votes on the bill supported it.
Owens previously said the raise would bring his pay in line with other top Cobb public safety officials.
Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer earns a salary of $191,908, according to the county, while former Public Safety Director Randy Crider (who retired in December) earned $193,250. Interim Director Bill Johnson earns $190,745.
“That really would keep me in balance with the chief of police, the director (of public safety), and things of that nature,” Owens said. “As the county and everybody else gets raises, the sheriff doesn’t. All raises I get have to go through the state legislature.”
Harris argued last month the additional pay wouldn’t be an added burden to taxpayers.
“I don’t want people to think that this would increase any current taxpayers’ rates at all, because it wouldn’t,” she said. “We have more than enough room in our current budget to be able to implement this.”
The Association of County Commissioners of Georgia recommends a minimum salary of $136,011 for sheriffs serving counties with 500,000 residents or more, with cost of living and longevity adjustments added atop that figure.
