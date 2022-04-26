Motorcycle wrecks on Friday and Saturday in Cobb County left one man dead while another was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Cobb County Police Department.
Cobb police say that around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, 55-year-old Powder Springs resident Perry Pless was headed north on Powder Springs Road near its intersection with Windy Hill Road. As he approached the intersection, a Toyota Camry turned left from Powder Springs Road onto Windy Hill on a flashing yellow arrow.
Though Pless tried to brake, he crashed into the passengers’ side of the Camry. He was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Camry, 22-year-old Lizeth Ricenos of Marietta, was not injured, police said.
Similar circumstances Saturday night saw 29-year-old Kennesaw resident Quinton Square likewise rushed to Kennestone.
Square was traveling south on Cobb Parkway near Ridenour Boulevard, just south of the intersection with Barrett Parkway, around 9:30 p.m. A Mazda sedan turned left in front of him toward Ridenour Boulevard and Square collided with the car.
Though Square suffered life-threatening injuries, Cobb police’s Officer Shenise Barner said he survived the crash. Neither of the individuals in the Mazda — Doris Woods and Willie Robinson — were injured.
Police did not say whether either of the drivers would face charges. Individuals with information about the crashes are asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
