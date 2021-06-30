Police say a Buchanan woman is behind bars after she apparently drove while on drugs and with her infant child in the back seat in hot and unsanitary conditions.
Kayla Millwood, 26, was arrested near Acworth on Friday, after multiple people reported she appeared to be driving under the influence, according to an arrest warrant.
Those who reported her told police Millwood had been "slamming her head on the steering wheel while driving," the warrant shows. Police said she also showed multiple clues of impairment during field sobriety tests, including not being able to touch her finger to her nose.
The warrant also says Millwood claimed to be the mother of the 1-year-old child who was riding in the back seat. Police reported the child was covered with a "dense blanket" in the summer heat "to the point the child was sweating profusely."
Police also said the child had been left in a dirty diaper "to the point of causing rashing." The car seat where the baby was riding was also "soaked with an unknown fluid and there was trash all around the child in the back seat area, the car smelling of a rotting odor," the warrant states.
After a search with a K-9 officer, authorities found four tablets of promethazine hydrochloride, a depressant drug, and also about 2 grams of methamphetamine, according to the arrest warrant.
Millwood faces a felony child cruelty charge, as well as misdemeanor DUI and child endangerment charges. She remained in the Acworth City Jail without bond as of Wednesday afternoon.
