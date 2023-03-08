A Marietta man was arrested Friday night after driving drunk, leading police on a high-speed chase and brandishing a weapon at another motorist, according to an arrest warrant.
east piedmont road and glenridge drive
Jon Jankowski, 22, reportedly led Cobb County police on a lengthy chase at high speeds before being apprehended. Jankowski drove as fast as 115 mph in a 45 mph zone, police allege, on Friday evening around 9:30-10 p.m.
The chase occurred int he vicinity of East Piedmont Road and Glenridge Drive in east Cobb, according to police. Jankowski reportedly overtook other motorists, crossed over double yellow lines and drove the wrong way.
The suspect was accused of assault when he pointed what appeared to be a pistol — which turned out to be a BB gun — at another driver, the warrant says.
Police wrote in the warrant that Jankowski had glassy, watery eyes, slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol. In the car he drove, a blue Infiniti Q50, officers found multiple open "airplane bottles" of vodka.
Jankowski was arrested and booked into the Cobb County jail. He was released Saturday on a $8,000 bond. He has been charged with two felonies — aggravated assault and fleeing/attempting to elude — and five misdemeanors — speeding, reckless driving, open container violation, driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.
