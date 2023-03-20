Marcus Stroud
Princess Strickland
An Atlanta man allegedly used a gun stolen from the Atlanta Police Department in an armed robbery at a motel near Six Flags over Georgia last week.
That's according to an arrest warrant for Marcus Stroud, 41, who is accused of using a Glock pistol to rob another man of cash, clothing and W-2 forms.
The warrant states that the gun Stroud used was stolen from Atlanta police on March 5, and that Stroud had acquired the weapon "from an individual he was using drugs with."
Cobb police allege that between 4 and 5 a.m. on March 16, Stroud robbed David Grissom at gun point in Grissom's motel room at the Guest Inn at 95 S. Service Road, Mableton.
Police also charged Princess Strickland, 34, of Wilson, North Carolina, in the robbery, alleging she grabbed the backpack with the stolen items when instructed by Stroud to do so.
In addition to being charged with armed robbery and theft by receiving stolen property, both felonies, Stroud is also being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Stroud was convicted of aggravated assault in Fulton County Superior Court in November 2022, his arrest warrant states.
Both Stroud and Strickland are being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond, per the Cobb Sheriff's Office.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
A mix of clouds and sun. High 54F. Winds light and variable.
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Ensure your press release runs prominently on our website and in our E-mail Newsletter. Guaranteed placement on these platforms is $25.
Note: All submissions will go through our editorial approval process before being posted.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.