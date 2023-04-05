Anilus and Rosnie Frederic
A husband and wife who formerly worked at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital were arrested Friday after allegedly stealing an urn and disposing of a child's ashes, according to warrants for their arrest.
Anilus Frederic, 63, and Rosnie Frederic, 51, both of Dallas, are accused of stealing the urn from Carla Watson on Jan. 25, while they were working at a linen sorting facility at Kennestone.
According to the warrants, the Frederics found a teddy bear belonging to Watson from which they removed "a small gold and black urn containing the cremated remains of said victim's baby."
The warrants allege the Frederics then took the urn home and "disposed of the remains in an unknown manner."
Anilus and Rosnie Frederic are charged with theft by taking and abandonment of a dead body, both felonies.
They were taken into custody Friday and were each released from the Cobb County Adult Detention Center Saturday after posting a $8,470 bond.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Ensure your press release runs prominently on our website and in our E-mail Newsletter. Guaranteed placement on these platforms is $25.
Note: All submissions will go through our editorial approval process before being posted.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.