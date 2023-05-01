The chief of staff for the Cobb County Sheriff's Office lied to police about being in a hit-and-run in early March, his warrant states.
After Maj. Braxton Tyree Cotton, 41, of Atlanta, was booked into the Cobb County jail Friday on charges of insurance fraud and making false statements, new details emerged over the weekend about the case against him.
According to the warrant, Cotton reported his white Chevrolet Corvette had been damaged in a hit-and-run at Macland and Lost Mountain roads around 8:45 p.m. on March 4.
After Cobb police used license plate reading technology that showed Cotton's car was undamaged hours after he said it was hit, he admitted the crash occurred early in the morning on March 5, sometime between midnight and 2 a.m., and that it was not a hit-and-run, the warrant adds.
Video footage and cell phone data confirmed Cotton's car had been hit in the early morning of March 5 and that it was not a hit-and-run, police said.
Instead, Cotton knew the woman driving the Jeep Wrangler who hit him – they work "together on behalf of the same employer" – and he was in contact with her both before and after the crash, the warrant says.
Upon visiting the woman's home, the officer found her Jeep with white paint on its bumper, consistent with it being in a crash with Cotton's Corvette, police said.
In addition to making a false statement to police, Cotton is charged with insurance fraud for allegedly filing a claim saying his car was involved in a hit-and-run, the warrant says.
Sheriff Craig Owens said in a statement Friday Cotton has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
“The investigation is unrelated to his duties at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office,” the statement said. “Sheriff Owens will await the culmination of a fair trial before further commenting on the case.”
