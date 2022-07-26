A Cobb County pediatrician has been arrested after he reportedly attacked a paramedic during an argument about care for a child, according to an arrest warrant.
Dr. Melvin Gerald Perry, 53, of Mableton, called 911 last Thursday in order to have an infant in his office’s care be hospitalized, according to police.
As the infant was being assessed and prepared for transportation, Perry got into a dispute with a responding paramedic “about the type of treatment and capabilities of the other EMT's,” the warrant says.
Police say Perry lunged at the paramedic, tackled her to the ground and struck her with “closed fist punches,” causing a cut to her left ear canal.
Perry is also accused by police of swinging a metal oxygen tank, striking the wall of his medical office. The altercation hindered the ability of the victim and other EMTs from removing the infant and providing proper treatment, the warrant says.
Cobb County firefighters and other EMTs intervened to stop the altercation before police arrived, per the warrant.
Perry has been charged with willful interference with an emergency medical professional by use of threats or violence, a felony, as well as misdemeanor battery. He was booked into the Cobb County jail Thursday night and released Friday evening on $5,000 bond, according to jail records.
Perry is the proprietor of Total Care Pediatrics, a private practice off East-West Connector in south Cobb, according to the office’s website. The incident occurred between 6:51 and 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the Total Care office, per the warrant.
