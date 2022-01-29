An employee at Blackwell Elementary School was arrested and stands accused of eavesdropping on students by placing cameras in bathrooms.
Documents filed at the Magistrate Court of Cobb County state Acworth's Justin C. Julian, 37, is accused of placing a camera in a Blackwell Elementary School bathroom and watching two 10-year-old students and one 8-year-old student use a urinal.
Court documents state one student was "distraught" and notified a school teacher.
The warrant, filed Friday, accused Julian of three counts of felony eavesdropping/surveillance and one count of first-degree child cruelty.
A Cobb County School District spokesperson released a statement regarding the incident:
"As soon as the administration discovered the issue, they immediately reported it to police and are fully cooperating with the investigation. The allegations against a school employee are abhorrent, totally unacceptable, and violate our employee code of conduct. The employee has been arrested, and all applicable laws and district policies will be strongly enforced in every possible way. We ask the community to continue to join us to make sure our schools are safe by reporting any safety concerns to the District’s Tipline via call, text, or email."
Julian was arrested Friday but released on a $15,000 bond after one day in custody, according to jail records.
Blackwell Elementary School is off of Canton Road north of Marietta under the leadership of principal Missy Shackelford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.