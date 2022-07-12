An Austell woman and a Carrollton man have been identified by police as the two deceased victims in Monday's shooting at a south Cobb apartment complex.
Lena Wolfe, 24, and Jeremy Davis, 27, were killed in a shooting at the Premier Apartments complex in Austell at about 4:20 a.m. Monday morning. The third victim, Yolanda Spiller, 36, of Austell, is expected to survive her injuries, according to Officer Shenise Barner, spokeswoman with the Cobb Police Department.
Police said Spiller called 911 to the scene, where responding officers found Davis and Wolfe dead upon arrival. Spiller was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
The shooting occurred in Building 400, Unit 3 of the Premier Apartments, a complex that, according to some residents, is marred by persistent violence and a lack of effective surveillance. Throughout the property, trash is piled up outside of dumpsters, buildings appear unkempt and in disrepair, and security gates are wide open for anyone to enter the complex.
Throughout Monday morning, police tape blocked entrance to the street where the building in which the shooting occurred is located. At approximately 11 a.m., a Cobb County Animal Control vehicle arrived to the scene. A white and light brown dog was walked out of the apartment where the shooting happened shortly before police closed the crime scene and removed the yellow tape.
"For now, our detectives have no leads, and it's unknown what led to this incident," Barner told the MDJ.
