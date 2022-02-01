Terrell County homicide

A black 2006 Hyundai Elantra taken from a Terrell County homicide scene was spotted in Marietta on Monday. 

 GBI photo

A vehicle taken from a homicide scene in Terrell County was spotted in Marietta on Monday, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation press release.

The vehicle, a 2006 Black Hyundai Elantra, belonged to 59-year-old Annie Josie Chappell, who was found dead in her home when the Dawson Police Department arrived at the scene on Monday.

The vehicle was last spotted near the 300 block of Johnson Ferry Road around noon on Monday.

According to the press release, Chappell's vehicle was already gone once officials arrived. 

A GBI medical examiner will conduct on autopsy on Chappell. 

The car has a temporary Georgia tag with a license number of C0521643.

The GBI is asking those who may have seen the vehicle or have information on the investigation to call its tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) or the Dawson Police Department at 229-995-4414.

