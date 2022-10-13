A suspect was taken into custody early Friday after an hourslong standoff at a Marietta apartment complex, the Marietta Police Department said.
Durrell Maurice Harris, 35, of Wisconsin, was apprehended by SWAT officers after they forced entry into a unit at the Falls at Sope Creek Apartments, located at 1950 Roswell Road, according to police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy.
No officers were injured, McPhilamy said.
“He was tased, he was not injured in the process. He was cleared and taken to jail,” McPhilamy said.
Details on how the encounter began are still unclear, but police say Harris has “multiple full extradition warrants” out of Wisconsin.
Police initiated an encounter with Harris around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, McPhilamy said. Officers tried to get Harris to surrender, but he barricaded himself inside an apartment with two females.
SWAT officers forced entry into the apartment around 8:30 p.m. and were able to get a seven-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman out safely, McPhilamy said.
Harris remained inside until officers again forced entry around 12:45 a.m. Friday, McPhilamy said.
“We did end up having to use multiple tools in the SWAT arsenal to force entry, he had barricaded himself. Even when we got in and used gas he still did not comply,” McPhilamy said.
Harris was booked into the Cobb County jail around 2:20 a.m., according to jail records. He has been charged with four felonies — false imprisonment, cocaine possession, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and fugitive from justice. He also faces two misdemeanor charges, for marijuana possession and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
