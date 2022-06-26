Lake Acworth is a 260-acre manmade lake created by a sub dam from adjacent Lake Allatoona. When the main lake level is lowered each year, Lake Acworth is able to maintain water and avoid becoming a mud flat.
The Acworth Police Department recovered the body of a drowning victim in Lake Acworth after a weekend of searches.
On Sunday morning, Darla Frey, 46, of Rockmart was discovered by Acworth Police. Her death is a suspected drowning.
Her body was released to the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. The family has been notified, according to a news release.
Acworth Police started a search for Frey on Friday night after receiving calls about a missing visitor at Cauble Park.
Officers responded to the park, located at 4455 Beach Street in Acworth, around 5 p.m. Friday in reference to a possible drowning. Both Cobb County Fire Department and the Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene, according to a news release.
Witnesses reported they saw a woman on a raft in the water and later observed the same raft without her. The woman was later identified as Frey.
A rescue operation was launched in the hopes of finding Frey and a search of the lake using sonar equipment was underway until about 11:30 p.m. Friday. The search ended due to weather, according to the report.
On Saturday morning, members of the Cobb County Police Department’s Dive Team, the Cobb County Fire Department and Department of Natural Resources resumed the search.
The Acworth Police Department sent out a statement reminding visitors of the importance of personal flotation devices at the lake. Anyone with information regarding the possible drowning is encouraged to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.
