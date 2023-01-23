Friends Evan Obino, left, and Syl Harris arrived at the Taco Mac in Parkway Pointe around 2:40 p.m. Monday for wings and drinks but were instead greeted by police tape and a crime scene after someone was shot behind the restaurant early in the afternoon.
Cobb Police blocked off the back entrance to the Taco Mac at Parkway Pointe after someone was shot there Monday.
Jake Busch
Police were on the scene of a shooting behind the Taco Mac at Parkway Pointe in Cumberland Monday.
Jake Busch
jbusch@mdjonline.com
Police tape was up behind the Taco Mac at Parkway Pointe Monday afternoon after someone was shot in the parking lot.
Jake Busch
jbusch@mdjonline.com
Friends Evan Obino, left, and Syl Harris arrived at the Taco Mac in Parkway Pointe around 2:40 p.m. Monday for wings and drinks but were instead greeted by police tape and a crime scene after someone was shot behind the restaurant early in the afternoon.
CUMBERLAND — One person is dead after being shot behind the Taco Mac near Truist Park Monday afternoon.
Larry Miller, 24, of Atlanta, was shot multiple times around 12:19 p.m. Monday, behind the Taco Mac located in the Parkway Pointe shopping center, not far from the Akers Mill Square shops, according to Cobb Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Delk.
Delk said Peter Lampley was detained in the shooting and later charged with murder.
“This is an active scene and this is preliminary information that can change as more information becomes available,” police said.
Police were blocking the entrances to the area behind Taco Mac on both the Cobb Parkway side and that of the Parkway Pointe parking deck.
Syl Harris and his friend and caretaker, Evans Obino, were outside of the Taco Mac just before 3 p.m., planning to grab a bite at one of their favorite restaurants in the neighborhood.
“My buddy wanted to buy me wings,” Obino said. “We’re just shocked.”
The two men are regulars at the restaurant, coming at least once a week for wings and drinks, and they said they know many employees there.
“I just hope they’re OK,” Harris said. “Things usually don’t happen like this in this area.”
Cobb Police had not provided any further updates as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.