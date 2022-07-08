A man was shot and killed by police at a Marietta motel Thursday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. A Marietta Police Department officer was also injured in the incident.

According to the GBI, MPD officers were on patrol near the Motel 6 on Delk Road Thursday around 6:26 p.m. Officers approached a car in the motel's parking lot and spoke to the people in it.

During the interaction, the driver, Rafael Esteban Ramirez, 26, of Atlanta, reversed his car and hit a marked police car, per the GBI. 

Then, "Ramirez put the car in drive and accelerated, pinning an officer between the marked car and his own, and dragging and injuring the officer," a GBI news release reads.

Officers shot Ramirez. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, per the GBI.

The injured officer was also taken to Kennestone, where he was treated and released, the GBI said. MPD described the officer's injuries as "non-life-threatening."

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.    

