Two Marietta Police Department officers were involved in a shooting in the parking lot of the Motel 6 on Delk Road Thursday night, police said.
Marietta Police Department
A man was shot and killed by police at a Marietta motel Thursday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. A Marietta Police Department officer was also injured in the incident.
According to the GBI, MPD officers were on patrol near the Motel 6 on Delk Road Thursday around 6:26 p.m. Officers approached a car in the motel's parking lot and spoke to the people in it.
During the interaction, the driver, Rafael Esteban Ramirez, 26, of Atlanta, reversed his car and hit a marked police car, per the GBI.
Then, "Ramirez put the car in drive and accelerated, pinning an officer between the marked car and his own, and dragging and injuring the officer," a GBI news release reads.
Officers shot Ramirez. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, per the GBI.
The injured officer was also taken to Kennestone, where he was treated and released, the GBI said. MPD described the officer's injuries as "non-life-threatening."
The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.